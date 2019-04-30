Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Grissom Campus Send Flowers Notice

Rivers Foster Lynch

September 24, 1946-April 28, 2019

Myrtle Beach, SC

Rivers Foster Lynch, 72, passed away, Sunday April 28, 2019 from a heart attack at home. He lived a life focused on faith, family, friends and fun. He was born September 24, 1946 in Florence, SC to the late Clarence and Katherine Claire Huggins Lynch.Rivers attended J.C. Lynch High School in Coward, SC and Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. With his degree in Physical Education, he began his teaching career at Chesterfield High School. He then went on to teach at J.C. Lynch High School, North Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach High School and Early College High School. He enjoyed many summers during his college years at Camp-Pla-Mor and later co-owned and operated the Sun Beach Service in North Myrtle Beach. His title of "Coach" crosses many years and sports including boys and girls basketball, volleyball, track, baseball and tennis. His teams were awarded 11 Tennis State Championships Titles between 1991-2009. He was awarded SC Tennis Coach of the Year in 1992, USTA Tennis Family of the Year in 1994, SC Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007, National Tennis Coach of the year in 2009, and High School Sports Report Lifetime Achievement Award 2009. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Teresa Grubb Lynch of Myrtle Beach, SC. They have four married daughters, Tara Lynch Gaillard (Shay,) Te-Anne Lynch Cahill (John), Tai Lynch Fisher (John), Taylor Lynch Jeffcoat (Brandon) and 13 grandchildren, Ann Claire, Mary Foster, Eliza and Cate Gaillard; John Edward, Rivers, Nolan, Foster and Caleb Cahill; Braydon, Bennett and Beau Jeffcoat and expecting baby girl Fisher. He is also survived by his brother, C.W. Lynch, Jr. (Connie) and niece Sheila Lynch Fountain (David). The family will receive friends at McMillan-Small Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm. A celebration of life service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church Grissom Campus with Dr. Pamela Cook presiding and the Rev. Shay Gaillard (son-in-law) and the Rev. Hank Moody assisting. Burial will follow the service at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens in North Myrtle Beach, SC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Myrtle Beach High School All-Sports Booster Club or to his home church, King of Glory Lutheran in North Myrtle Beach of which he was a charter member. An online guestbook is available at





