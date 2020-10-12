Robert (Bob) Adomiak

Avoca

Robert (Bob) Adomiak, 68, of Avoca, PA, and Murrells Inlet, SC, passed away peacefully at his home in Murrells Inlet, on Friday, October 10, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Nancy Gallagher Walsh Adomiak; children, Brian Adomiak, Paul Walsh, Victoria Garafola, and Rudy Garafola, brothers Francis (Mary Ann), and Michael (Beverly), many loving nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 13th, at 9:30 AM in St. Michael Catholic Church, Garden City.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Michael the Archangel Parish.





