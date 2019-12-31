Robert Wilton Bordeaux, Jr.
July 3, 20140 - December 29, 2019
Conway
Robert Wilton Bordeaux, Jr., age 79, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Mr. Bordeaux was born July 3, 1940 in Conway, a son of the late Robert Wilton Bordeaux, Sr. and Mamie Bourne Bordeaux. He was a member of Fountain of Life Ministries. Mr. Bordeaux was the former owner and operator of Terrell's Heating and Cooling for many years. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Pat Terrell Bordeaux and his sisters, Lila Collins, Olene Drysdale, Flora Seesan, Bobbie Dyson, Winnie Faye Dorman, and Patty Mishoe.
Surviving are one son, Robert "Will" Bordeaux, III of Conway, two daughters, Lynn Cook (Ansel) and Julie Marrs, both of Conway, four grandchildren, Tamara Clardy (Brooks) Kristan King (Lance), Alex Marrs and Madison Marrs, one great-grandchild, Haylee King, and one sister, Bonnie Bordeaux Patterson of Surfside Beach.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday from Fountain of Life Ministries with Rev. Jerry Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery directed by Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to the Fountain of Life Ministries, 3065 4th Avenue, Conway, SC 29527.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 31, 2019