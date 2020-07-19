Robert "Bob" Henry Bradley
April 16, 1934 - July 16, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Robert "Bob" Henry Bradley, 86, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. He was born April 16, 1934 in Groton, MA.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held 4:00pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Burial in the family plot will be held at a later date in Groton, MA. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Bob's name to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692. For further family information and online condolences please visit www.burroughsfh.com