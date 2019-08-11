Robert C. Bower
September 23, 1947 – August 3, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Robert C. Bower, 71 of Myrtle Beach, SC, loving husband of Connie Bower, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 3, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home with interment following at 2:00 PM in Florence National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
