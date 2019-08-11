Robert C. Bower (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Florence National Cemetery
Robert C. Bower
September 23, 1947 – August 3, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Robert C. Bower, 71 of Myrtle Beach, SC, loving husband of Connie Bower, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 3, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home with interment following at 2:00 PM in Florence National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 11, 2019
