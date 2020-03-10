Robert R. Caswell
Myrtle Beach, SC
Robert R. Caswell, 86, died Sunday morning March 8, 2020.
Bob was born on July 6, 1933 in Redgranite, WI, the son of the late Plin and Mabel Soules Caswell. He was a United States Air Force veteran and served during the Korean War.
Bob graduated from the University of Georgia in 1960 and began his career with the General Telephone Company in marketing. He met and married Billie Ann Ward while stationed at Warner Robins AFB. They were married in Macon, GA on August 26, 1955.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Ann Caswell; sons Russell Van Caswell and wife Ramona and Robert Courtney Caswell and wife Wendy; grandson, William Russell Caswell; and one brother and three sisters. He was predeceased by four siblings.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach, 3810 Robert M. Grissom Pkwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 10, 2020