Service Information Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-1440

Robert "Pops" Churchwell



August 8, 1944 ~ March 18, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Robert "Pops" Churchwell, 75, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born in Lakewood, New Jersey to the late Lloyd & Ruth Churchwell of Lakehurst, New Jersey. Along with his parents, Pops is reunited in death with his brother, Lloyd Churchwell, and sisters, Vivian Wright (Buck) & Gloria Van Buskirk (Robert).

Pops was an outgoing man with a personality larger than life. He owned and operated his own catering service for many years until moving to Myrtle Beach. To keep himself busy he worked at various golf courses for over 20 years. In his free time, Pops loved golfing, attending CCU games, making memories with his family and enjoying a frosty beverage with friends. Those who had the honor of knowing Pops, describe him as kind, selfless and a good neighbor who always went out of his way to make people happy and comfortable. Above all else, Pops loved his family with his whole heart. Pops will be forever missed for his quick wit, sense of humor and caring demeanor.

Left to cherish Pop's memory are his beloved wife of 45 wonderful years, Mrs. Kathleen (Duff) Churchwell of Myrtle Beach; his son, Scott Churchwell (Ronee) of Myrtle Beach, daughters, Kim Robinson (Mark) of New Jersey & Dyneen Kenley of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Kyrsten & Kylie Churchwell, Karsten & Grace Kenley, and Sammy & Josh Robinson; brother in-law, James Duff (Melody) of New Jersey & sister in-law, Lynn Gallagher (James) of Myrtle Beach; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins; a large, loving, extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.

A Celebration of Pop's life will be held at a later date. The service details will be announced when finalized.

To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at,

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is honored to assist the family.





