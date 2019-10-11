Robert Cline Jr. (1946 - 2019)
  • "He was a fine man.the world will miss such a fine soul. He..."
    - Myra Starnes
  • "Celebrating a life well lived. We will cherish the memories..."
    - Donna Blair
  • "Bobby was a past Cherry Grove neighbor and friend. His big..."
    - Susan Fitch
  • "So sorry for your loss you will be in my prayers"
    - jan wilhelm
Service Information
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Dr Ne
Concord, NC
28025
(704)-786-3168
Robert Roosevelt Cline, Jr.
January 10, 1946-October 4, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Mr. Robert "Bobby" Roosevelt Cline, Jr., 73, previously of Concord, NC, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Conway Manor-Crescent Hospice in Conway, SC.
No formal services will be held.
Bobby was born on January 10, 1946 in Concord, NC to the late Robert Roosevelt Cline, Sr. and Edith Rufty Cline. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Cline.
Bobby was the General Manager of Better Brands Inc. in Myrtle Beach, SC.
He is survived by his daughter, Edie Cline Barnhardt and husband, Matt; son Jim Cline and wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Ashley and Hunter Cline.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the .
On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 11, 2019
