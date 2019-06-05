Robert Francis Fennell
April 8, 1926 - April 12, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Robert Francis Fennell entered into eternal rest April 12, 2019.
Robert was born in Passaic, New Jersey and lived in Clifton before settling in Nutley, New Jersey in 1963. Robert is a veteran of World War II.
Having served as a Marine stationed in Guam, Robert returned home to become a mechanic and met the love of his life, Claire Fennell. They were married in 1949 and started a family soon after. Robert worked for Barry Transportation and LJ Kennedy Trucking Company before moving to Myrtle Beach in his retirement in 1992.
He shared 68 loving years with his late wife Claire. Among some of his greatest joys, he had the opportunity to meet and spend time with two great grandchildren, Ava Claire and Brady Francis.
His loving wife, Claire Fennell predeceased him in May 2018. He is survived by his son
Glenn Fennell (Ellen Moran), daughter Carol Petillo (Donald Petillo), granddaughter Donna Wiggins (Michael Wiggins) and great grandson Brady Francis Wiggins, late grandson Robert Petillo (Megan Petillo) and great granddaughter Ava Claire Petillo.
Visitation will be held June 8th from 1:00-2:00 pm and Service immediately following in the Chapel at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
An online guest book is available at www.msfh.net
Published in The Sun News on June 5, 2019