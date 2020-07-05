1/1
Robert G. Mason
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. Mason
Shallotte, NC
Robert G. Mason, 81,died July 1, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on July 23, 1938, son of the late Chester Mason and Ruth Schenck Mason. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Jo Hughes Mason.
He was a US Army Veteran and had retired from Westinghouse Corporation. He was an avid and excellent golfer. After his early retirement, he moved to North Carolina to fulfill his lifelong dream.
Surviving are his daughter Sheri Smith (Keith) of Ellwood City, PA; son, Robert J. Mason (Lisa) of Upper Burrell, PA; and grandchildren Brendan Mason and Christian Mason of Pittsburgh, PA and Derek Smith of Ellwood City, PA.
Services will be conducted at a later date.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 2202 Wrightsville Avenue, Suite 111, Wilmington, NC 28403.
On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved