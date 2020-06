Robert D. Gauss, Jr.January 5, 1948 – June 15, 2020Murrells InletRobert D. Gauss, Jr., 72, passed away on Monday June 15, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina. He was born on January 5, 1948 in Sayre, Pennsylvania. He was the beloved husband of 25 years to Clare Gauss Reigart of Murrells Inlet, SC. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Those details will be announced when finalized. To view the full obituary, visit the funeral home website, www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.