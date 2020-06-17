Robert D. Gauss, Jr.
January 5, 1948 – June 15, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Robert D. Gauss, Jr., 72, passed away on Monday June 15, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina. He was born on January 5, 1948 in Sayre, Pennsylvania. He was the beloved husband of 25 years to Clare Gauss Reigart of Murrells Inlet, SC. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Those details will be announced when finalized. To view the full obituary, visit the funeral home website, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 17, 2020.