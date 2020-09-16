Robert J. Stiles
Murrells Inlet
Robert James Stiles age 84, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Greensburg, PA, he was a son of the late Herbert Lester and Leah Judith Neri Stiles. Mr. Stiles was a process Engineer for Westinghouse Airbrake in Wilmerding, PA, Atlantic Research Corporation in Alexandria, VA and Reynolds Metal in Richmond, VA.
Survivors include his wife Dolores Stiles; two sons, Robert E. Stiles and wife Cassandra and Joseph E. Stiles and wife Laura; two daughters, Lynn M. Stiles and Lori A. Stiles and husband Matthew Gower; grandchildren, Kristy Morris, Jessica Stiles, Alyson Stiles, Robert Stiles, Jonathan Stiles, Katherine Stiles, Ryan Healey, Stephanie Gross and Simon Gower; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lily, Dillon, Ciara, Ryan, Sage, Tyreon, Cayden and Ja'Leona.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
, 1105 48th Ave. N. Suite 109 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.