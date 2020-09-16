1/
Robert J. Stiles
Murrells Inlet
Robert James Stiles age 84, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Greensburg, PA, he was a son of the late Herbert Lester and Leah Judith Neri Stiles. Mr. Stiles was a process Engineer for Westinghouse Airbrake in Wilmerding, PA, Atlantic Research Corporation in Alexandria, VA and Reynolds Metal in Richmond, VA.
Survivors include his wife Dolores Stiles; two sons, Robert E. Stiles and wife Cassandra and Joseph E. Stiles and wife Laura; two daughters, Lynn M. Stiles and Lori A. Stiles and husband Matthew Gower; grandchildren, Kristy Morris, Jessica Stiles, Alyson Stiles, Robert Stiles, Jonathan Stiles, Katherine Stiles, Ryan Healey, Stephanie Gross and Simon Gower; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lily, Dillon, Ciara, Ryan, Sage, Tyreon, Cayden and Ja'Leona.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association, 1105 48th Ave. N. Suite 109 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Published in The Sun News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
