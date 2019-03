Robert "Bobby" KentMurrells InletRobert "Bobby" Kent, 84 of Murrells Inlet, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Mr. Kent was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Post *358 in Clifton Heights, PA. He loved to play golf and enjoyed time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents: four brothers; two sisters and a stepson, Frank Bogardus.Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Gail M. Kent; a daughter, Debbie Gould; a stepson, David Bogardus and his wife Debra; two granddaughters, Devin and Lauren Bogardus and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 25, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 AM prior to the service.Memorial contributions may be made to: St Jude Children's Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to Disabled Veterans- s Project, 1120 G Street NW Suite 700 Washington, DC 20005.Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.