Robert L. Lupean (1920 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Lupean.
Service Information
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA
19522
(610)-944-7621
Notice
Send Flowers

Robert L. Lupean
July 15, 1920 - September 28, 2019
Fleetwood, PA
Robert L. Lupean Sr., 99, passed away peacefully at home September 28, 2019, in Fleetwood, Pa. Born in Fredonia, NY, Bob obtained a teaching degree at Fredonia State Normal School. He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served in the Quartermaster Corps stationed in California where he met the love of his life, Doris Mann, whom he married in 1946. Bob obtained his M.A. in business at the University of Buffalo. He worked as a teacher for two years and then established a career with Prudential and New England life insurance companies.
Bob and Doris ultimately settled in Pittsburgh, PA, where they raised their four children. Upon retirement, they moved to Calabash, NC, where Bob enjoyed golfing and his five o'clock happy hour. Bob and Doris relocated to Fleetwood, PA in 2004.
Bob was predeceased by his wife, Doris, and daughter, Linda. He will be forever and lovingly remembered by his children, Vicki (Mike) Cefola, Polly (Linda) Lupean and Bob Jr. (Janey), his grandchildren, Robbie and Alaina (Dillon), and his sister, Gail Drummond, of Dallas, TX.
Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details