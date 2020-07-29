Robert J. "Bob" Lauer
Myrtle Beach, SC
Robert "Bob" J. Lauer, 85, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away on July 25, 2020. He was born in New York City on November 12, 1934 to Robert John Lauer and Marie Eichhorn.
Bob graduated from Royal Oak High School near Detroit, Michigan. He received his undergraduate degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Michigan and played clarinet in the marching band. He spent four years in the United States Air Force, then entered the workforce and took a job with Bendix Allied Signal where he oversaw missile testing. After attending Notre Dame and receiving his MBA, he spent 12 years in Cape Canaveral, FL and continued to work in the aerospace industry. He stayed with Bendix and worked in Quality Control, then moved to West Virginia, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and penultimately Northern Virginia before finally retiring to Myrtle Beach in 1992.
While in Michigan, Bob discovered his love for Early Music and started playing with the American Recorder Society, thus beginning his lifelong collection of musical instruments. He became a Master Recorder teacher and spent many years teaching Early Music seminars. In addition to his aerospace work in the 1980's, he opened a small business called Unicorns and Other Horns and became "a purveyor of all things Renaissance." He has played in local symphonic organizations all over the U.S., and after retiring in Myrtle Beach, has played in the North Myrtle Beach Community Concert Band, the Stardusters, and the Briarcliffe Saints.
Bob's other interests included making and flying radio controlled airplanes, creating miniature railroad layouts, and directing music in community theater musicals.
He has always been active in his local church choirs, arts and civic organizations. Bob lived happily with his wife in the retirement community Briarcliffe Acres, where he served on both the town council and the HOA. He also loved his church, the Episcopal Church of the Messiah in Myrtle Beach.
Bob is preceded in death by his sister, Jane Chamberlain. He is survived by his wife Mary Lauer and his three children: Beth Jubinski, Roger Lauer, and Donna Batten; as well as his three step children Lisa Carroll, Erin Boswell, and Jonathan Hager; in addition to thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his honor may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Foundation at www.LBDA.org
and The Episocopal Church of the Messiah at https://theepiscopalchurchofthemessiah.org/
