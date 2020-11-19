1/1
Robert Mackiewicz
1969 - 2020
Robert Mackiewicz
October 2, 1969 - November 4, 2020
Little River, South Carolina - Robert Christopher Mackiewicz, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Joan and Joseph A. Mackiewicz, Jr. and the brother of the late Joseph Mackiewicz, III. He is survived by his sister, Michele Mackiewicz of Wilmington, DE and 3 nephews.
Robert lived in the Myrtle Beach area for the past 20 years and enjoyed working at the Liberty Tap Room and Flying Fish with his friends. He was a member of the Grand Strand Model Rail Road Club and liked spending his free time on model train projects and making his own tee shirt decals. Robert was an avid sports fan and loved music and movies. His friendly personality and sense of humor will be missed by all that knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 between 9:00-11:000 AM at the McMillan-Small Funeral Home, Myrtle Beach, SC.



Published in The Sun News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 11:00 AM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
