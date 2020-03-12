Dr. Robert Marti Baxter
March 12, 1928 - March 2, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Dr. Robert Marti Baxter, loving husband of Eva Baxter, passed away peacefully Monday March 2, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Paul's Waccamaw United Methodist Church in Pawleys Island.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 12, 2020