Robert McClelland
February 21, 1945 - April 27, 2019
LANCASTER
LANCASTER, SC ~ Mr. Robert Byron McClelland, age 74, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1945 in Rochester, NY, a son of the late Robert William McClelland and Margaret Hayes McClelland and was the husband of Janis Beahm McClelland. Mr. McClelland was an avid golfer, having two hole in ones under his belt. He was very athletic and played in many sports and was inducted into the Pittsford Schools Hall of Fame. He was a graduate of Nichols College in Dudley, MA. Mr. McClelland was an insurance agent for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was the primary caregiver to his wife.
Mr. McClelland is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janis B. McClelland; a daughter, Andrea M. Henley and her husband, Carlyle of Lancaster, SC; a son, Mark McClelland and his wife, Catherine of Webster, NY; four grandchildren, Brynn, Hayleigh, Sarah, and Bryce; a brother, Neal McClelland; and two sisters, Janice Fox and Judy Beers. Mr. McClelland is preceded in death his parents; and a son, Timothy McClelland.
The family will hold a private service at a later date. An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. McClelland.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 28, 2019