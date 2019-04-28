Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert McClelland. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Notice

Robert McClelland

February 21, 1945 - April 27, 2019

LANCASTER

LANCASTER, SC ~ Mr. Robert Byron McClelland, age 74, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1945 in Rochester, NY, a son of the late Robert William McClelland and Margaret Hayes McClelland and was the husband of Janis Beahm McClelland. Mr. McClelland was an avid golfer, having two hole in ones under his belt. He was very athletic and played in many sports and was inducted into the Pittsford Schools Hall of Fame. He was a graduate of Nichols College in Dudley, MA. Mr. McClelland was an insurance agent for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was the primary caregiver to his wife.

Mr. McClelland is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janis B. McClelland; a daughter, Andrea M. Henley and her husband, Carlyle of Lancaster, SC; a son, Mark McClelland and his wife, Catherine of Webster, NY; four grandchildren, Brynn, Hayleigh, Sarah, and Bryce; a brother, Neal McClelland; and two sisters, Janice Fox and Judy Beers. Mr. McClelland is preceded in death his parents; and a son, Timothy McClelland.

The family will hold a private service at a later date. An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. McClelland.



Robert McClellandFebruary 21, 1945 - April 27, 2019LANCASTERLANCASTER, SC ~ Mr. Robert Byron McClelland, age 74, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1945 in Rochester, NY, a son of the late Robert William McClelland and Margaret Hayes McClelland and was the husband of Janis Beahm McClelland. Mr. McClelland was an avid golfer, having two hole in ones under his belt. He was very athletic and played in many sports and was inducted into the Pittsford Schools Hall of Fame. He was a graduate of Nichols College in Dudley, MA. Mr. McClelland was an insurance agent for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was the primary caregiver to his wife.Mr. McClelland is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janis B. McClelland; a daughter, Andrea M. Henley and her husband, Carlyle of Lancaster, SC; a son, Mark McClelland and his wife, Catherine of Webster, NY; four grandchildren, Brynn, Hayleigh, Sarah, and Bryce; a brother, Neal McClelland; and two sisters, Janice Fox and Judy Beers. Mr. McClelland is preceded in death his parents; and a son, Timothy McClelland.The family will hold a private service at a later date. An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. McClelland. Published in The Sun News on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close