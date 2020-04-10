Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert McCord. View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528 (843)-248-4211 Send Flowers Notice

Robert Clyde McCord

Conway, SC

Robert Clyde McCord, Jr., died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Conway Medical Center from complications associated with COVID-19.

Mr. McCord was born on January 26, 1937, a son of the late Robert Clyde McCord, Sr. and Mary Akins McCord. He was born and grew up in the Oakdale Community of Mecklenburg County, NC. His daddy bought him his first car, an old four-door sedan, when Robert was 12 years old. He soon removed the back seat so that he could haul goats and calves. Thus, he began a long career of buying and selling livestock. People in the community soon recognized Robert when he was coming down the road because goats or calves usually had their heads hanging out the window. He lived in Mecklenburg County until he graduated from West Mecklenburg High School and moved to Crescent Beach, SC, with his family in 1955. He left a part of his heart along the country roads of western Mecklenburg County. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Louise Spivey McCord, and his brothers Arlin and David McCord.

Mr. McCord was a livestock dealer for over 50 years and later spent his time as a flea market vendor. He was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Conway, where he served as Sunday school superintendent for 50 years. He set an example of being in church on Sundays and reading his Bible every day.

Survivors include his daughter Linda J. Dusenbury of Richmond, VA; his daughter Nancy M. Hopkins (Bryan) of Conway; and his son Bobby McCord (Nancy) of Conway; seven grandchildren: Denise D. Lombardi and Amy D. Haynes (Michael) of Richmond, VA; Jesse and Molly Hopkins of Conway; and Alyson Iglesias (Jose) of Myrtle Beach, Mary Chelsey Martin (Justin) of Galivants Ferry, and Bryce McCord of Conway; four great-grandchildren: Leo, Nora, and Sam Lombardi of Richmond, VA and Nixon Martin of Galivants Ferry; a brother, Paul McCord (Patsy) of Little River, SC; and caregiver and "daughter" Cathleatha Richardson of Bucksport, SC.

Due to the Coronavirus and CDC regulations, a private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Youth Center, P.O. Box 1072, Conway, SC 29528.

Special thanks to the incredible healthcare professionals, especially the Critical Care Unit, at Conway Medical Center for their excellent care under difficult circumstances.



Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.





