Robert Morris "Bob" Schimek

New Bern, NC

Robert Morris "Bob" Schimek, most recently of New Bern, NC, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 85 on December 4, at his home.

Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 15, 1934, the second son of Irving and Gertrude Schimek. His nearly 60 year marriage to Elaine Kramer Schimek was the result of a blind date setup by two meddling Jewish mothers. He proposed with a ring he saved to buy while serving in the United States Navy. Their marriage was made magical by an agreement they made in the very beginning—he made all of the minor decisions in the marriage and she made all of the major decisions. Until his last day, not a single minor decision had to be made. Phew!

Together, Bob and Elaine raised three children—Jay Schimek, Molly Sue Perry, and Steven Schimek who predeceased him in 2016.

Bob was a man of many jokes and essays as well as the author of a compilation of his writings which was humbly titled "Beliefs Opinions and Biases: BOB." He was well known for his "grandpa jokes" which have transcended the generations. His quick wit was the light of the room and the bane of his wife's existence, though she's been known to be caught chuckling to herself from time to time.

He was a lay leader in several Jewish congregations throughout the years and was proud of the Hebrew tradition he studied. He was among the founding members of the Wellington, FL temple and was active in restoring the congregation in Georgetown, SC for many years.

Bob loved people. All people. He could find something to talk about with anyone. But the people he most loved were his family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elaine; brother, Howard; brothers- in-law, Rubin and Marvin Kramer; son, Jay; daughter, Molly Sue and her husband, Craig; daughter-in- law, Alicia;10 grandchildren: Brian, Matthew, Christopher, Eric, Justin, Logan, Danielle, Corey, Tyler, and Morgan; and 13 great-grandchildren. As he would often say, "there ain't no dumb Schimeks." Until the final weeks, Bob maintained short bursts of appreciation for laughter and humor, and while he lost many memories, he always remembered who was boss. Elaine suggested he take his rest, and one last time, he said, "yes dear."

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Temple B'Nai Sholem, 505 Middle St., New Bern, NC 29560.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a local Hospice.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



