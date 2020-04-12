Guest Book View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Graveside service 11:00 AM Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery Send Flowers Notice

Robert J. Pena

Myrtle Beach SC

Robert J. Pena, 86, passed on April 9, 2020. He was born on March 30, 1934 in Yorkville, Manhattan, New York and spent the first 19 years of his life there. Robert graduated from Stuyvesant High School and attended Brooklyn College. He then moved to Tottenville, Staten Island, NY in 1953 and lived there until his retirement in 1995. His parents Erna and Joseph Pena, and his son Guy Pena, who was a retired marine, preceded him in death.

He retired from M.H. Detrick Engineering Firm after 43 years and moved to Myrtle Beach in 1996. He worked for the City of Myrtle Beach and was a youth basketball coach at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center. He was also a youth basketball coach on Staten Island at Our Lady Star of the Sea, where he was awarded the Catholic Youth Organization's Man of the Year Award for his 20 years of volunteer service. He had many friends and neighbors that he kept in touch with over the years who will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lorraine Davis Pena; son Robert T. Pena and his wife Lori of Myrtle Beach, SC; two granddaughters, Katelyn and Grace Pena; sister-in-law Barbara Ambrose of Crystal River, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside burial for family members at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11:00 am.





