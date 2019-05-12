Robert "Bobby G." Pierce

Murrells Inlet

Passed away peacefully on March 17th at Crosshouse Kilmarnock, Scotland at the age of 48. He was the much loved son of Leveta and Gary Pierce; loving brother of Tara and Jonathan; cherished uncle of Madeline; beloved grandson of "MeMa" Lois Ammons; and dearly loved partner of Stewart Makenzie.

He is sadly missed by his family and many friends around the world. His funeral was held in Dunfermline, Scotland on April 1st.

The Celebration of Robert's life will be held Sunday, May 26th from 2-5 pm at the Murrells Inlet Community Center 4462 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet, SC. All family and friends are respectfully invited to attend and share our memories & photos of Robert.



