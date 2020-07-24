Robert "Bob" Taft Smith
October 13, 1931 - July 21, 2020
Myrtle Beach
On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Robert "Bob" Taft Smith, loving husband of Gloria Smith, passed away at the age of 88. Bob was born to Mr. and Mrs. Roland T. Smith of Warm Springs, Georgia on October 13, 1931. He and Gloria Wideman married on December 20th, 1960. Bob retired from the United States Air Force in 1973 after serving in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. Bob attended The Citadel and later received a Masters degree from LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. After serving the Harris County School system in Georgia for 24 years, he retired.
Bob was a soft-spoken, kind yet humorous man who loved being in God's great outdoors, enjoying many hobbies over the years such as fishing, boating, camping. However, if you knew him well, you knew his greatest love, besides his wife and family, was golfing.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Smith and four daughters, Leila Morris (David), Joanne Donaldson (Bob), Ellen Malonee (Michael) & Tracy Cavanaugh (Michael) as well as 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, & 2 great great-grandchildren.
As a tribute, please see lines from Celine Dion's song, Immortality
"I make my journey through eternity I keep the memory of you and me Inside."
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Surfside Methodist Church, 800 13th Avenue N. Surfside Beach, SC 29575 at 2:00 p.m.
