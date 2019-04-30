Robert Shubert Strumke
January 18, 1988-April 26, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Robert Shubert Strumke, age 31, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Born January 18, 1988, in Peekskill, NY he was a son of Robert Francis, Shubert Jr., and Deborah Ann Strumke. He graduated in 2006 from Putnam Valley High School. Rob honorably served his country in the US Marines. He completed one tour to Iraq between April 2008 and September 2009. He was a proud fireman, who previously worked with the Georgetown Fire Dept, is currently with Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Dept, and volunteered for Horry and Surfside Beach Fire Dept. Rob was a member of Axemen Motorcycle Club. He loved to go shooting, riding and playing video games. He loved his dogs, Gavin and Rain.
Survivors include his parents, Debi Strumke, James and Marilyn Strumke, Robert Shubert and Marjorie Holderman; brother, George Strumke and girlfriend Allee Felekey; and girlfriend Alina Russu; grandmothers Ruth Strumke and Lorraine Lent; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Special thanks to Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Dept and Axemen Motorcycle Club for loving him and being his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire District at 36-41 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576; or Fisher House Foundation at fisherhouse.org.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church. A gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2-4 pm, and Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5-9 pm, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home , Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 30, 2019