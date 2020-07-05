Robert Emmett Tanfield
January 5, 1929 - June 30, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Robert Emmett Tanfield, Born in Jersey City, NJ to Henry and Agnes Tanfield, Bob was raised in North Arlington, NJ. After graduation from Queen of Peace High School and a tour of service in the U.S. Army, Bob returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara (McCance) Tanfield. Bob and Barbara settled down in their home town of North Arlington and raised six children. Bob worked many years for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad and Conrail before retiring from NJ Transit Rail Operations. After retirement Mr. Tanfield relocated to Seaside Park, NJ, Myrtle Beach and Garden City, SC.
After the passing of his wife of 52 years, Bob was blessed to find love again and wed Mary Dority. For 14 years until the time of his passing, Bob and Mary shared love, laughs, travel, family and friends. Mr. Tanfield is survived by his wife, Mary; children Susan Brady (Mark), William (Danielle), Kevin (Caroline), Robert Jr., Charles, Leslie Ann Styles; step-daughter Denise Ricci (Tony); grandchildren Kevin, Matthew and Thomas Tanfield, Emily Brady, and Christopher and Jeremy Styles; great-grandchildren Connor Tanfield and Gabriella Styles and an extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Robin, a sister Elizabeth Notestine, three brothers Henry and Harold Tanfield and Thomas Braney.
Mr. Tanfield was a devout Roman Catholic and a member of Knights of Columbus 3428, Loyal Order of the Moose and American Legion in Murrells Inlet. Bob was a beautiful soul with an infectious love of life and family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date, followed by internment in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ.
