Robert V. Hayes
October 16, 1935 ~ October 4, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Robert V. Hayes, age 83, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019.
He was the born in Lewes, DE, and was the son of the late Robert O. and Helen M. Hayes. Robert graduated from Mt. Pleasant HS, Wilmington, in 1954 and received a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina in 1958. At USC, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon(social frat), Delta Sigma (business frat) and Alpha Phi Omega (service frat). Robert was a member of the first class of the New Castle County Police Dept. and retired as a
Sr. Sgt after 20 years in 1987. He then worked for and retired again from the Dupont Co, working in the Experimental Stations in shipping and receiving. Robert served his community on and off the job as he was a member of the Cranston Heights Fire Co. from 1979-2019 and awarded Life Member in 2001. He held the offices of Ambulance Lt., Board of Directors and Vice President. Robert was also a member of the Delaware Fire Police for 10 years and in his earlier years was in the Naval Reserves in 1953-1961. While at home, he loved his two dogs
Fritz and Prince, whom preceded him in death. Robert has been residing in Myrtle Beach for the last 24 years.
His wife Janice of 27 years died in 1992. Robert is survived by his 2 children, Robert O. Hayes and Michele R. Hayes.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 15, from 6-8pm, at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where a funeral service will be on Wednesday, October 16, at 11 am. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Robert's name to Cranston Heights Fire Co. and/or Ladies Auxiliary, (note in memo): www.chfc14.com or Friends of the Mounted Patrol, New Castle, PO Box 1636, Wilmington, DE 19899 or www.clydesdalecops.org/
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 13, 2019