Robert Allen Willard
September 1, 1940 - November 22, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Robert "Bob" Allen Willard, 79, passed away on November 22, 2019 at McLeod Loris Hospital. Born on September 1, 1940 in Pontiac, Michigan, he was the son of the late Orson and Jean Menzies Willard.
Mr. Willard is survived by two sons, Adam Willard (Suzanne) and Ryan Willard (Stacey); sister, Marge Tomlinson; and one grandchild, Charlotte Willard.
Bob was a fun-loving and dynamic person with scores of friends all over the country, but especially in Myrtle Beach, SC where he lived in retirement. Between working on the golf course, cruising around in his convertible, and traveling, he was busy, happy, and above all, set in his ways. He will be missed by all that spent time with him.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 6, 2019