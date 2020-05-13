Robin Ritchie
February 4, 1957 - May 9, 2020
Georgetown
Robin Ritchie, born premature weighing under 2lbs on February 4, 1957. She had a condition called hydrocephalus, or, "water on the brain," and she needed surgery to fix this problem; which was one of the first done at this time.
Robin was the first born of John & Donna Ritchie. Her sister, Anne was born in June of 1958 and her brother, Steven was born in June of 1959. Robin endured many surgeries as a baby and young child, she sustained some brain damage and would need special education and teachers to help her through her life.
Robin graduated Libertyville, IL High School through a special education integration program, in 1976. She was involved in the Special Olympics and was especially good at the softball throw. She loved getting medals and ribbons.
Robin made friends easily and always remembered their birthdays, which was a talent she possessed. Robin was quick witted and funny. She loved music, presents, food, holidays, money and shopping. She also liked dressing up and wearing patent leather shoes like her mom. Robin's life was filled with amazing people, special education teachers, social workers, caring staff and friends.
Robin moved to South Carolina to be nearer to her parents in 1986 and was enrolled in Georgetown County Special Needs Programs and workshops at home to teach her how to live on her own. Robin thrived and lived a happy life with some remarkable, amazing, caring people all around her.
Robin is survived by her sister, Anne Ritchie of Murrells Inlet, SC and her three nieces, Jen Crosswait, Kasey Cooney & Lindsey Swanson all of Spring Lake, MI; and two great nephews, Brody & Parker Crosswait.
A Celebration of Robins' life will be held at a later date.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Memorials in Robin's name may be made to the Georgetown County Special Needs and Disabilities, 902 Highmarket St. Georgetown, SC 29440
