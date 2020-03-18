Rodney A. Richards
July 28, 1955 - February 27, 2020
Columbia, SC
Rodney A. "Red" Richards, 64, passed away on February 27, 2020. Born in Virginia, he was the son of the late Bernard Richards and Virginia Wilson Richards.
Rodney is survived by a brother, Darwin Richards (Dolly); sister, Gloria R. Fields; great friends, Tom Robertson and the Robertson family; and 10 nieces and nephews.
A private memorial will take place at a later date.
Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Richards family.
Online condolences may be sent to the Richards family at www.popefuneralhomesc.com
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 18, 2020