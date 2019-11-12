Rodney Brown
January 3, 1967 - November 7, 2019
Conway
Rodney Brown, 52, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born January 3, 1967 in Horry County, a son of JoAnn Herring Brown and the late John C. "J.C." Brown.
Rodney was employed by Conbraco Industries, owner of Brown's Landscaping Service and a member of Jordanville Lodge #297. He was a hard worker, very competitive in everything he did. Camping, fishing and traveling were what Rodney loved to do. He brought plenty of love and laughter to everyone he knew. A loving son, companion, brother, uncle and friend to everyone, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his "forever love", Shelley Herrington; siblings, Derrick Brown (Amanda) and Eric Brown (Crystal); stepchildren, Lauren West (Jody) and Sally Herrington; nieces, Kaitlyn Brown, Annie Carter (James) and Reba Daniels (Canaan) and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Services on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm.
Funeral Services will be held 2pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Free Welcome Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Goodman officiating.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Masonic Rites.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Duke Medical Center, 710 W. Main Street, Durham, NC 27701 for Kidney and Diabetes Research.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 12, 2019