Roger Cigol
March 27, 1928-April 4, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Roger Cigol, 92, of Myrtle Beach, SC., died Saturday April 4, 2020 at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand.
Roger was born March 27, 1928 to the late Frank Cigol and Doris Mowrey.
Roger grew up in Montclair, NJ where he graduated from Montclair High School. He was drafted into the Army where he proudly served during the Korean War. When he returned home, he continued his education and received his B.S. degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He retired as Senior Vice President of a bank in Montclair, NJ. After retirement he moved to the Island Green community in Myrtle Beach, SC where he enjoyed golfing.
In addition to his parents Roger is predeceased by his sister, Joan Smith.
Roger is survived by his wife, Claudette Cigol of Myrtle Beach, SC; one sister, Valorie Koller of Morristown, NJ; one son Brian Cigol of NJ; one daughter Karin Cigol and husband John Rogan of NJ; one step son, Charles Morrissette; one step daughter, Joyce Morrissette of ME; five grandchildren, Thomas and Jamie Rogan, Alex Galonsky, Connor and Rose Morrissette; and also three nieces and one nephew.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
