Roger Cusson
1932-2020
Surfside Beach
Roger Alexander Cusson, of Surfside Beach passed away May 7, 2020.
Born in Wall Township, NJ on November 22, 1932, he was a son of the late Lucien and Anna Cusson. Mr. Cusson graduated from Freehold High School and went on to serve as a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and later he worked as an air marshal, policeman, realtor and restaurant manager from which he retired. Mr. Cusson was a charter member of Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge 2797 where he served as a trustee. In 1997 he founded the Elks Friday Golf League. He was a member of the Surfside Beach Moose Lodge 2351. Mr. Cusson was an avid golfer and enjoyed singing karaoke. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy and a brother, Robert.
Survivors include his wife, Barbie; a daughter, Kathryn; sons, Roger, Michael, Steven and Scott; a brother, Donald; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren and many friends who loved him.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge or the Surfside Fire and Rescue.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News from May 14 to May 24, 2020.