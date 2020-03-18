Roger D. Martin

Service Information
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-3295
Roger D. Martin
Roger Dale Martin age 59, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Born in Gaffney, SC, he was a son of the late Col. Yates and Betty Martin. Roger was preceded in death by an uncle, Billy Burgess.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Brenda Martin; aunts, Patsy Burgess Pool (Ray), Elaine Burgess and Nellie Moore; an uncle, Charles Martin; a sister in law, Loretta Rumpf (Donald) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 18, 2020
