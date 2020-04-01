Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Graveside service 2:00 PM Magnolia Park Cemetery Send Flowers Notice

Roger Dale Armstrong

September 21, 1955 - March 25, 2020

Warner Robins

Roger Dale Armstrong, 64, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Roger was born in Leesville, Louisiana, on September 21, 1955, to the late William Lee and Frances Virginia Armstrong. He proudly joined the

For 40 years, Roger was a staple in youth athletics as he enjoyed mentoring, coaching and umpiring, however, umpiring was his greatest love. He called all sports including softball, baseball, basketball, and football; Warner Robins American Little League was his home away from home. Roger simply loved all children and wanted to support them in every way.

When he wasn't at the ballpark, you could find him spending time with his wife, children, and family; he was the rock of the family. Roger loved being the jokester in the family and was always quick on his feet; there was nothing he loved more than telling a good joke or funny story. He loved the Lord and reading his Bible. Roger also enjoyed working in the yard, gardening, baking and cooking, music, dancing silly dances, collecting baseball caps, reading, traveling, especially to the beach, and fishing when he had the time. He even dabbled in beekeeping and was a huge fan of University of Alabama Football (ROLL TIDE ROLL!). Roger lived a life full of love and laughter and left us with so many wonderful memories to cherish.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Stokes; great-niece, Jessica Wolfe; and very best friend, Gizmo.

Those left to cherish his memory include his soulmate of 25 years, and wife of almost 17 years, Lisa M. Armstrong of Warner Robins; children, Mathew Armstrong (Giovanni Duquai) of Los Angeles, California; Kyle Armstrong and Dustin Armstrong (Nicole), both of Marietta, Chelsea Mistry (Mitesh) of Sandy Springs, and Baby Girl McCarty; siblings, Sherry Robinson of Byron, Molly Young (Jeff) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, William Armstrong (Kathy) of Kathleen, Phillip Armstrong of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Ginger Goff (Harry) of Byron, and Janet Goodson (Henry) of Gray; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for Roger's family will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place, and for friends who would like to celebrate his life from a distance, the services for Mr. Armstrong will stream live online from the McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.

Donations can be made in memory of Roger to Warner Robins American Little League, P.O. Box 6562, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

