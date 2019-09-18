Rolande H. Cote'
Myrtle Beach, SC
Rolande H. Cote', 96, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.
The family will receive friends and relatives at McMillan-Small Funeral Home (910 67th Ave N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572) from 5:00-6:30pm on Thursday, September 19th, and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Catholic Church (503 37th Ave N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577) at 11:00am on Friday, September 20th.
A full obituary and online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 18, 2019