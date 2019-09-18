Rolande Cote'

Service Information
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
503 37th Ave N.
Myrtle Beach, SC
Notice
Rolande H. Cote'
Myrtle Beach, SC
Rolande H. Cote', 96, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.
The family will receive friends and relatives at McMillan-Small Funeral Home (910 67th Ave N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572) from 5:00-6:30pm on Thursday, September 19th, and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Catholic Church (503 37th Ave N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577) at 11:00am on Friday, September 20th.
A full obituary and online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 18, 2019
