Ronald "Ron" Wayne Mason
July 17, 1946-February 27, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC
Ronald (Ron) Wayne Mason, born on July 17, 1946 in Greeleyville, South Carolina, to the late Eugene and Mildred Mason, passed away at age 72 on February 27, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Ron is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marilyn, his son, David and his wife Jaime, his son, Andrew and his wife Abby; granddaughter, Katherine; sister, Sharon and many nieces and nephews. He was best known as a pharmacist and co-owner of Northside Pharmacy in Myrtle Beach for 32 years and as a pharmacist in the Myrtle Beach area for 51 years. He graduated from University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy in 1968. Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Friday, March 1 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be on Saturday, March 2 at 1:00 p.m. at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, 910 67th Ave North, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For more information and guestbook can be found on www.msfh.net.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 1, 2019