Ron Richard
February 7, 1953-November 3, 2020
Conway
Ron Richard, age 67, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at home.
Born February 7, 1953 in Maryland, he was the son of the late Oscar and Mary Richard. Mr. Richard loved gardening, golf, and his dogs. He was a member of the Founders Club and was an Eagle Scout. He was very talented and handy, having built his own home in Maryland. He retired from Verizon after 37 years of service.
Mr. Richard was extroverted, social, and a charmer with a great personality. He was always eager to give advice and wise counsel.
Along with his parents, Mr. Richard was predeceased by one sister, Theresa Richard and his special dogs, Dakota and Phoenix.
Surviving are his wife, Anita Brooks of Conway; one son, Derek Richard of Sterling, VA; one stepson, Oliver Brooks (Angela Caruso) of Phoenixville, PA; one brother, Paul Richard (Cindy) of Solomons Island, MD; three sisters, Patricia Richard of California, Terry Catt of Hoover, AL, and Carol Bonnett (Eric) of Harvest, AL; several nieces and nephews; and his special dogs, Weezie and Ramsey.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC Regulations, a private family service will be held. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Waccamaw Animal Rescue Mission (WARM), 3110 Barnfield Road, Conway, SC 29526 or Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 1 Carriage Lane, Building A, Charleston, SC 29407.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.