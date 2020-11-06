1/
Ron Richard
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ron Richard
February 7, 1953-November 3, 2020
Conway
Ron Richard, age 67, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at home.
Born February 7, 1953 in Maryland, he was the son of the late Oscar and Mary Richard. Mr. Richard loved gardening, golf, and his dogs. He was a member of the Founders Club and was an Eagle Scout. He was very talented and handy, having built his own home in Maryland. He retired from Verizon after 37 years of service.
Mr. Richard was extroverted, social, and a charmer with a great personality. He was always eager to give advice and wise counsel.
Along with his parents, Mr. Richard was predeceased by one sister, Theresa Richard and his special dogs, Dakota and Phoenix.
Surviving are his wife, Anita Brooks of Conway; one son, Derek Richard of Sterling, VA; one stepson, Oliver Brooks (Angela Caruso) of Phoenixville, PA; one brother, Paul Richard (Cindy) of Solomons Island, MD; three sisters, Patricia Richard of California, Terry Catt of Hoover, AL, and Carol Bonnett (Eric) of Harvest, AL; several nieces and nephews; and his special dogs, Weezie and Ramsey.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC Regulations, a private family service will be held. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Waccamaw Animal Rescue Mission (WARM), 3110 Barnfield Road, Conway, SC 29526 or Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 1 Carriage Lane, Building A, Charleston, SC 29407.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved