Reverend Ronald J. Schlegel
North Myrtle Beach
The Reverend Ronald J. Schlegel, 85, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2018.
Born on November 16, 1933 in Beloit, KS, he was the son of the late Albert and Luella Sigg Schlegel.
Rev. Schlegel is survived by his wife of 62 years, Edith Esterly Schlegel; son, John L. Schlegel (Kim); two daughters, Joy E. Last, Faith A. Pyne; one sister, Jeanette Groth; daughter-in-law, Julia; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son, Paul M. Schlegel; two brothers, Albert and Orvin Schlegel; and son-in-law, Ernest Last, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on June 16, 2019