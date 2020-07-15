Ronald Powell

Sept. 15, 1958 - July 7, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Ronald Powell, 61, passed on July 7, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer. Ron is survived by his mother and children, and his loving wife who he adored, Rhonda Powell. Ron also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren. Ron loved his work at, PYE Barker Fire & Safety and considered them family. He worked right to the end, until he could no longer make the trip.

Ron was a loyal man, who never had an unkind word to say about anyone. He will be sorely missed and is now out of pain and suffering.

Services will be private as per the wishes of Ron. To honor his memory a donation to his beloved wife to offset medical & funeral costs.





