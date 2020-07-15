1/
Ronald Powell
1958 - 2020
Sept. 15, 1958 - July 7, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Ronald Powell, 61, passed on July 7, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer. Ron is survived by his mother and children, and his loving wife who he adored, Rhonda Powell. Ron also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren. Ron loved his work at, PYE Barker Fire & Safety and considered them family. He worked right to the end, until he could no longer make the trip.
Ron was a loyal man, who never had an unkind word to say about anyone. He will be sorely missed and is now out of pain and suffering.
Services will be private as per the wishes of Ron. To honor his memory a donation to his beloved wife to offset medical & funeral costs.


Published in The Sun News on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
Ron

You were the kindess man, with such patience, and wonderful smiling eyes. You will be sorely missed as one of the good guys. RIP my friend, you are now out of pain. You fought a good fight! Sleep with the angels.
Rene Sisk Galvin
Family
July 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rebecca Reece
Sister
