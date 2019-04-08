Ronald G. Uhrie
Myrtle Beach, SC
Ronald G. Uhrie, 76, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at his home. He was born October 18, 1942 in Queens, NY, a son of the late Daniel P. and Florence (Moody) Uhrie.
Ronald was a US Army Veteran, serving from 1964-1966. He is from Long Island, NY where he worked for the Long Island Lighting Company/Keyspan. He enjoyed reading, was a history enthusiast, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Eileen, of the home; two sons, Ronald (Shannon) Uhrie of Myrtle Beach and Christopher (Jennifer) Uhrie of Holtsville, NY; a sister, Eileen Uhrie of Long Island; and grandchildren Brody and Christopher Uhrie and Erik Englehart.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Garden City. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to All4Paws, 708 Petigru Dr., Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 8, 2019