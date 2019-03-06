Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Wilson. View Sign



December 18, 1940 - March 1, 2019

Murrells Inlet

Ronald Gene Wilson, 78, departed life on Friday, March 1st, 2019 at his home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, after a short illness.

Ron was born December 18, 1940, son of the late Charles Robert Wilson and Vesta G. Wilson of Rock Cave, WV. He graduated Buckhannon-Upshur High School in 1958. Ron continued his education at West Virginia School of Forestry where he graduated in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the West Virginia National Guard. He worked for the U.S. Dept. of Forestry in Idaho and later managed Cranberry Glades Botanical Gardens in Hillsboro, WV. His love of trees and people led him into Wilson's Lawn and Garden Center, which he owned and operated in Scott Depot, WV for several years. He became interested in food service as a result of his National Guard service and employment at the U.S. Property and Fiscal Office. He owned and operated the Western Sizzlin Steak House in Weston, WV for 17 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge AF & AM No. 81 and the Wilson Chapel United Methodist Church in Rock Cave, WV.

In addition to his parents Ron was preceded in death by his loving and caring wife, Janet L. Wilson and by one brother, James O. Wilson. He was stepfather of Kim R. Swim (and Brent), grandfather of Jenna and Chase Swim, all of Mooresville, NC. He is also survived by two sisters, Barbara K. Wilson and Deborah A. Wilson (and Josephine Orlowski) all of Cleveland, OH; two brothers, David A. Wilson (and Agnes), Charles W. Wilson (and Judy), all of Weston, WV; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his friend, Lori Evans of Murrells Inlet, SC.

Ron was a son, husband, brother, boss, soldier, neighbor, and friend who loved his country and the West Virginia Mountaineers!

A memorial service will be held by the family at 12 Noon, Saturday April 27, 2019 in Grandview Cemetery in Dunbar, WV.

