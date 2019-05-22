Rosa Lee Smith Owens
November 28, 1921 - May 21, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Rosa Lee Smith Owens, 97, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
She was born November 28, 1921 in Shelby, NC a daughter of the late James and Lilly Love Smith. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Gerri Armstrong.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Myrtle Beach, SC.
Survivors include: one son, Michael Owens of Myrtle Beach, SC; one daughter, Jan O. Benton of Myrtle Beach, SC; two sisters, Kay Furr of Kings Mountain, NC, and Doris Murray of Shelby, NC; seven grandchildren, Jimmie and Bobby Armstrong, Sandy Long, Brandon Mishoe, Andrea Benton, Joanna Babbitt, and Michael Owens; nine great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Published in The Sun News on May 22, 2019