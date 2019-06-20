Rosalyn Clontz
December 8, 1942-June 18, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Rosalyn Clontz, age 76, widow of Bill Clontz, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach.
Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest Chapel.
