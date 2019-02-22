Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosanne Bruton. View Sign



February 27, 1938 - February 20, 2019

Conway, SC

Rosanne Moore Bruton, age 80, wife of the late Benjamin Thomas Bruton died Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Mrs. Bruton was born in Conway, a daughter of the late Rupert Lamar and Lena Lawrimore Moore. She was a member of North Conway Baptist Church since 1961, where she served as the teacher of the Joy Sunday School Class and was the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Mrs. Bruton served on the Finance Committee for many years and was a member of the Women's Missionary Union. Prior to retirement, she was employed by First Southeast Insurance Service for 47 years. Mrs. Bruton graduated from Conway High School in 1955 and attended Coastal Carolina College.

Along with her parents and husband, Mrs. Bruton was predeceased by a son, Tommy Bruton, and a sister, Yvonne Moore Booth.

Surviving are one son, David Moore Bruton of Conway; two grandchildren, Matthew Thomas Bruton and Heather Ann Bruton, both of Conway; one daughter in law, Alice Bruton of Conway; one brother, Larry Moore (Betty) of Conway; two nephews, Jody Moore and Brad Moore (Kim); and two great nephews, Hampton and Tyler.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at North Conway Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Gaskins officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 PM Saturday in the church fellowship hall.

Memorial donations may be made to North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions Street, Conway, SC 29526.



Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.





606-610 Beaty St.

Conway , SC 29528

