Rose Failla
March 6, 1929 - August 16, 2019
Conway
Rose Failla, age 90, passed away Friday August 16, 2019 at her residence with her daughter by her side.
Surviving are her sons; Michael Failla of Brookfield, CT. Steven Failla of New Milford, CT; daughter, Roseann Miller of Conway, SC; 6 grandchildren; 4 great – grandchildren; brother Anthony DiGregoio.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Oscar Borda at St. James Catholic Church, Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers donations be made to stjude.org/give
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 19, 2019