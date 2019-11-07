Rosemary H. Toth
Murrells Inlet
Well, I did it. I finally died. It took me long enough- 75 years, 1 month, and 4 days. It was a wonderful life full of laughter, some tears and much love. Now that it's over I'd like to say thank you to those who were with me for their part of my journey. You helped me with your passion and compassion, your guidance and opinions, but most of all your friendship. I was truly blessed with the best friends and relatives anyone could ask for. My greatest blessings are my husband, Doc; my three children, Deborah, Douglas, Wendy and my favorite son-in-law, Brent; my seven grandchildren and my feline, Maggie Mae. They are my legacy to the world. I feel I left it a better place and hope all who read this do the same. And please don't forget to be good to yourself. Love Rosemary Toth.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Embrace Hospice House, 175 Village Center Blvd. Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
