Rosemary Ruffing Hannell
October 14, 1919 - February 12, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Rosemary Ruffing Hannell, 99, wife of the late Thomas S. Hannell, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
She was born October 14, 1919 in Delphi, IN a daughter of the late Edwin and Mary Baker Ruffing.
Ms. Hannell was a retired Home Economics Teacher, and was the first volunteer for the North Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce when it opened.
She is survived by: one daughter, Mary Kay Nance of North Myrtle Beach, SC; two sisters, Jacqueline Davis of Wakarusa, IN, and Suzanne Theriault of Bonita Springs, FL.
There will be a graveside service at Camden Cemetery, Camden, IN at a later date.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 14, 2019