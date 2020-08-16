Rosemary W. Josefek
May 4, 1926 - July 30, 2020
Murrells Inlet, SC.
Rosemary W. Josefek was born on May 4, 1926 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
She is survived by her sons Robert A. Josefek, Jr. and wife Amy of Redondo Beach CA. and Roland P. Josefek of Springfield MA.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:30 AM, at Saint Michael's Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Murrells Inlet, SC. 29576. The service will be live-streamed from the Church's website http://www.saintmichaelsc.net/
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Michael's Catholic School, 542 Cypress Avenue, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.