Guest Book View Sign Service Information Timberlake Baptist Church 9850 Highway 707 Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Timberlake Baptist Church 9850 Hwy. 707 Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Roy Hyman, Jr.

May 3, 1936 - April 22, 2019

Surfside Beach

Roy Hyman, Jr., 82, formerly of Surfside Beach, SC entered eternal life on April 22, 2019.

Roy was born in Lake City, SC on May 3, 1936. He started his career out as an artist and sign maker while beginning his service of 15 years in the National Guard. He was the owner and operator of Roy Hyman's Auto parts in Myrtle Beach when he ran and was elected to the Town Council of Surfside Beach. He served 14 years on Council prior to being elected Mayor of Surfside Beach where he served for 8 years. Upon leaving his term as Mayor in 2008, he was honored and presented with the award as the longest serving elected official in Horry County. He lived a life of service and thrived on interaction with the community.

His spirit is carried on by his loving wife Darlene, daughter Mica Hyman, and two surviving siblings, sisters Vivian Pate and Jeannette Hutchinson. He was proceeded in death and welcomed in Heaven by his mother Marcia Lee Hyman, father Roy "Bill" Hyman, Sr., and brother Kenneth Hyman. He leaves behind an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life.

Roy lived life to the fullest and shared his advice on life, which is to "Have fun every day, love life, and always eat chocolate!"

His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 2pm at Timberlake Baptist Church located at 9850 Hwy. 707, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in his name to Memory Matters, PO Box 22330, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925-2330.



Roy Hyman, Jr.May 3, 1936 - April 22, 2019Surfside BeachRoy Hyman, Jr., 82, formerly of Surfside Beach, SC entered eternal life on April 22, 2019.Roy was born in Lake City, SC on May 3, 1936. He started his career out as an artist and sign maker while beginning his service of 15 years in the National Guard. He was the owner and operator of Roy Hyman's Auto parts in Myrtle Beach when he ran and was elected to the Town Council of Surfside Beach. He served 14 years on Council prior to being elected Mayor of Surfside Beach where he served for 8 years. Upon leaving his term as Mayor in 2008, he was honored and presented with the award as the longest serving elected official in Horry County. He lived a life of service and thrived on interaction with the community.His spirit is carried on by his loving wife Darlene, daughter Mica Hyman, and two surviving siblings, sisters Vivian Pate and Jeannette Hutchinson. He was proceeded in death and welcomed in Heaven by his mother Marcia Lee Hyman, father Roy "Bill" Hyman, Sr., and brother Kenneth Hyman. He leaves behind an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life.Roy lived life to the fullest and shared his advice on life, which is to "Have fun every day, love life, and always eat chocolate!"His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 2pm at Timberlake Baptist Church located at 9850 Hwy. 707, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in his name to Memory Matters, PO Box 22330, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925-2330. Published in The Sun News on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close