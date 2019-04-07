Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Cooper. View Sign



January 4, 1925 - April 6, 2019

Marion

Ruby Jackson Cooper, 94, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mullins Nursing Center after an illness. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home in Marion. Burial will follow at Devotion Gardens. The family will be receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, April 8, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Ruby was born in Darlington, a daughter of the late George and Effie Alford Jackson. She was a mother and homemaker.

Surviving are her daughters, Janice (Stone) Turlington and her husband, Gene T. Turlington of Myrtle Beach; Carolyn J. Floyd and her husband, Steve Floyd of Myrtle Beach; son, Carl David Harmon and his wife Kay Harmon of Hemingway, SC; step-sons George Cooper and his wife, Judy Cooper of Aynor and J.D. Jackson of Marion; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to The ( ) 950 48th Ave. N., Suite 101 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

An online register is available at



Ruby Jackson CooperJanuary 4, 1925 - April 6, 2019MarionRuby Jackson Cooper, 94, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mullins Nursing Center after an illness. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home in Marion. Burial will follow at Devotion Gardens. The family will be receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, April 8, at the funeral home.Mrs. Ruby was born in Darlington, a daughter of the late George and Effie Alford Jackson. She was a mother and homemaker.Surviving are her daughters, Janice (Stone) Turlington and her husband, Gene T. Turlington of Myrtle Beach; Carolyn J. Floyd and her husband, Steve Floyd of Myrtle Beach; son, Carl David Harmon and his wife Kay Harmon of Hemingway, SC; step-sons George Cooper and his wife, Judy Cooper of Aynor and J.D. Jackson of Marion; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to The ( ) 950 48th Ave. N., Suite 101 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net Funeral Home Richardson Funeral Home - Marion

1936 Senator Gasque Rd

Marion , SC 29571

(843) 423-5100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.