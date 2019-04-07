Ruby Jackson Cooper
January 4, 1925 - April 6, 2019
Marion
Ruby Jackson Cooper, 94, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mullins Nursing Center after an illness. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home in Marion. Burial will follow at Devotion Gardens. The family will be receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, April 8, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ruby was born in Darlington, a daughter of the late George and Effie Alford Jackson. She was a mother and homemaker.
Surviving are her daughters, Janice (Stone) Turlington and her husband, Gene T. Turlington of Myrtle Beach; Carolyn J. Floyd and her husband, Steve Floyd of Myrtle Beach; son, Carl David Harmon and his wife Kay Harmon of Hemingway, SC; step-sons George Cooper and his wife, Judy Cooper of Aynor and J.D. Jackson of Marion; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to The () 950 48th Ave. N., Suite 101 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
